Pike Central head football coach Eric Ratliff to take over boys’ basketball program

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central’s Eric Ratliff is trading in the field and cleats for the hardwood and sneakers. Ratliff told WYMT that he accepted the boys’ basketball opening at Pike Central on Monday. Ratliff replaces Robert Amis, who was at the helm for one year before resigning at the beginning of April.

Ratliff was 25-30 in five seasons on the football field. He led the Hawks to an 8-3 record in 2019 with two of those losses coming to eventual Class 3A state champions, the Belfry Pirates.

Ratliff does have experience from his time at East Ridge.

Coach Ratliff does have experience as a head basketball coach as he spent 3 seasons at East Ridge from 2006 through 2009 and led the Warriors to a overall record of 39-43 (.476) during his tenure there. — The Hawk's Hangout (@PCHawksHangout) April 29, 2021

Last season, Pike Central’s boys’ basketball team went 16-11 under Amis, finish as runner-ups in the 60th District and making the 15th Region tournament.

