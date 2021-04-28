New FEMA vaccine site up and running in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - London was one of two places picked to provide thousands of vaccines during the next six weeks.

“To think that just 14 months and change into a one in every 100 year pandemic—we have an answer that eliminates death and serious illness for almost everyone that has taken them,” Gov. Beshear said.

The site is located at the Laurel County extension office, where 250 vaccines can be given each day.

Shane Whitaker is taking advantage of walking in to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Whitaker says he got COVID-19 last winter and doesn’t want to go through that again.

“It was no fun. Got me down pretty good. I was down for about 3 weeks,” Whitaker said.

The number of people to receive a vaccine decreased as the day went on. Only eight people showed up to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine between 10 a.m. and noon.

Debbie Grewe was one of them. She took advantage of the no appointment needed, walk up clinic.

“See I’m not very tech savvy and I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’m not the only one. This is the way they are going to get it,” Grewe said.

FEMA hopes the ease offered in small town mass vaccination sites like this will appeal to others.

“We are trying to come to those areas and make it readily available for them,” Nate Custer said. “No need to worry about getting in line or getting an appointment. All you do is show up and you’re going to get some protection.”

No one needs an appointment to get the vaccine, no need to call or use the internet to schedule a dose.

The clinic is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is open to everyone in this region, not just the people of Laurel County.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.