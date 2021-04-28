Advertisement

New coffee shop set to open in Downtown Hazard

Photo Credit: City of Hazard Facebook Page
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The smell of freshly brewed coffee will soon fill Downtown Hazard.

The Hazard Coffee Company is set to open on May 3 beginning at 7:00 a.m.

You can find the shop in the North Fork Building on Taxi Alley.

“This little gem will offer a variety of coffee and espresso beverages in one of the coolest spaces around,” City of Hazard officials said on Facebook.

The coffee shop is teaming up with Appalachian Apparel Co. and the Read Spotted Newt. The book store is offering a discount when you show your receipt from one business and visit the other.

You can try the Hazard Coffee Company Wednesday night at the Appalachian Arts Alliance Front Porch Pickin’ event.

For more information, read below:

We told you we had TWO new businesses opening on Main Street this week and we weren't kidding! Check out the Hazard...

Posted by City of Hazard - Queen City of the Mountains on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

