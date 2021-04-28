National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren talks with WYMT about what to expect during President Biden’s address Wednesday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gray Television’s National Political Analyst and host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley about what to expect from President Biden’s first address to a joint session of congress, set to take place Wednesday night.

You can watch the President’s address tonight at 9:00 p.m. on WYMT as well as on our Facebook page.

You can also watch Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren Sunday mornings at 7:30 a.m. and Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. right here on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.