Letcher County couple indicted on federal child porn charges

(WYMT) - A Letcher County couple was indicted on federal child porn charges after investigators said they filmed a four-year-old performing sexual acts.

A federal grand jury indicted Nicole Combs and Eric Banks on charges of aiding and abetting and sexual exploitation of a child.

Prosecutors said between September 2020 and April 2021, the pair produced child pornography.

In addition to the charges, Combs and Banks are required to forfeit all electronic items used in the accused crime.

Both are set to appear for arraignment on May 25 at the United States District Court in Pikeville.

If convicted, they could face up to 30 years in prison, $250,000 or less fine and more than five years of supervised probation.

