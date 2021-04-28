Advertisement

Ky. Reptile Zoo making medical hiss-tory

By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Reptile Zoo is home to over 100 different kind of snakes, and just recently, they were able to breed the Jararaca snake at the facility from Brazil.

“Brazil, understandably, really wants to protect their natural resources and they really do not export animals on a regular basis. This was a lot of work by both of our colleagues and Brazil as well as us here, and we are actually continuing to do some collaborative work with them,” said Kristen Wiley, the co-director of the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.

When fully grown, this snake can get up to four feet long and produces up to 10 eggs at once. From this last breeding effort, they only produced one baby.

“Well some people say ‘why breed them?’ You know if you look at the Facebook comments any time we talk about ‘yay snakes,’ most people are like ‘why?’ Well, one main reason is that research with the venom has already saved millions of lives around the world,” Wiley said.

The zoo wants to use venom from the snake for medical research. The venom is filled with ace inhibitors that are used in modern day medicine, including congestive heart failure treatment.

“So they are a valued thing to handle appropriately, they are not a toy, they are not something to play with or treat cavalierly, but treated properly and with respect they can actually be very beneficial to people,” Wiley said.

This snake only breeds once a year and you can see it at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash

Latest News

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our region to a slight risk...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings chances for strong to severe storms
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Police: 17-year-old driver injured after crashing stolen school bus from Wise County
Photo Courtesy: Kingsport Fun Fest Facebook
Organizers, vendors excited for Fun Fest 2021
Gov. Jim Justice reviews COVID-19 data in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice says more vaccinations needed to remove mask mandate
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine