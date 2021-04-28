Advertisement

KSP’s Trooper Island to be held in-person this year

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Last year, Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island was held virtually because of COVID-19, but for the summer of 2021, troopers are looking forward to getting back on Dale Hollow Lake.

“What Trooper Island is all about is us being able to interact with the children...especially in the afternoons. We play baseball and basketball, and, you know, they do swimming events, and kayaking and canoeing. So, it really is impactful for us as much as it is for them,” Trooper Daniel Priddy said.

Right now, KSP Post 3 is fundraising for the event which is free to those who are chosen to participate. “The way we pay for it, we don’t use any taxpayer money. The only way we’re able to pay for it is through fundraising, and our major fundraiser is obviously the raffle car,” Trooper Priddy explained.

All 16 Posts throughout Kentucky have a week that they bring kids to the island. Usually, about 500 total kids are able to participate. Ten boys and ten girls will go from Post 3.

“Hopefully we can have a good year and the kids will be able to enjoy the camp again.”

You do have to fill out an application to be able to attend Trooper Island. Applications can be found at most schools or online.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash
Police Lights
Student taken to hospital after being hit by trailer tire
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Police Lights
School officials: Student facing charges for verbal threat against another student

Latest News

Photo Credit: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook Page.
‘Faithful companion’: Rescue team remembers dog who stayed by owner’s side after accident
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Deputies in Laurel County are searching for Patrick Sizemore in connection with a recent theft...
Police search for suspect in Laurel County theft
WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain chances return to the region, warmer temperatures continue
Many counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The...
No Doctors, No Nurses: Rural Kentucky county lacking medical services