KSP’s Trooper Island to be held in-person this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Last year, Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island was held virtually because of COVID-19, but for the summer of 2021, troopers are looking forward to getting back on Dale Hollow Lake.

“What Trooper Island is all about is us being able to interact with the children...especially in the afternoons. We play baseball and basketball, and, you know, they do swimming events, and kayaking and canoeing. So, it really is impactful for us as much as it is for them,” Trooper Daniel Priddy said.

Right now, KSP Post 3 is fundraising for the event which is free to those who are chosen to participate. “The way we pay for it, we don’t use any taxpayer money. The only way we’re able to pay for it is through fundraising, and our major fundraiser is obviously the raffle car,” Trooper Priddy explained.

All 16 Posts throughout Kentucky have a week that they bring kids to the island. Usually, about 500 total kids are able to participate. Ten boys and ten girls will go from Post 3.

“Hopefully we can have a good year and the kids will be able to enjoy the camp again.”

You do have to fill out an application to be able to attend Trooper Island. Applications can be found at most schools or online.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.