KSP holding annual 2021 Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, May 1st.

The Tournament will take place at the Conley Bottom Resort boat ramp, located at 270 Conley Bottom Road Monticello, KY.

The entry fee for the tournament is $100.00 per boat and weigh in begins at 4 p.m.

There is a limit of two people per boat, each boat is allowed a maximum of five fish.

You can preregister Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate can also register by mail or email and they will be assigned a boat number upon receipt of payment, which is given out the day of the tournament. In person registration will also take place the morning of the tournament.

Registration forms can be mailed to Scottie Pennington 11 State Police Road, London, KY 40741 or 606-878-6622 or email scottie.pennington@ky.gov

Checks should be payable to Trooper Island Camp. All proceeds go to support Trooper Island Camp. The proceeds will give underprivileged low income and special needs children a free camping experience.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.