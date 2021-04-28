Advertisement

KSP holding annual 2021 Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament

Trooper Robert Hartley with Kentucky State Police Post 3 received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired...
Trooper Robert Hartley with Kentucky State Police Post 3 received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.(WBKO)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, May 1st.

The Tournament will take place at the Conley Bottom Resort boat ramp, located at 270 Conley Bottom Road Monticello, KY.

The entry fee for the tournament is $100.00 per boat and weigh in begins at 4 p.m.

There is a limit of two people per boat, each boat is allowed a maximum of five fish.

You can preregister Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate can also register by mail or email and they will be assigned a boat number upon receipt of payment, which is given out the day of the tournament. In person registration will also take place the morning of the tournament.

Registration forms can be mailed to Scottie Pennington 11 State Police Road, London, KY 40741 or 606-878-6622 or email scottie.pennington@ky.gov

Checks should be payable to Trooper Island Camp. All proceeds go to support Trooper Island Camp. The proceeds will give underprivileged low income and special needs children a free camping experience.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash

Latest News

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our region to a slight risk...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings chances for strong to severe storms
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Police: 17-year-old driver injured after crashing stolen school bus from Wise County
Photo Courtesy: Kingsport Fun Fest Facebook
Organizers, vendors excited for Fun Fest 2021
Gov. Jim Justice reviews COVID-19 data in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice says more vaccinations needed to remove mask mandate
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine