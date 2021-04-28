Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man in Pike County.

Police were told 59-year-old Michael Dixon was last seen in the area of Tug Fork Apartments in Belfry on Wednesday, April 14.

He is described as a white man, 5′10″ tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

