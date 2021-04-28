Advertisement

Kentucky Kingdom prepares for opening day under new ownership

Kentucky Kingdom
Kentucky Kingdom(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky Kingdom went on a roller coaster ride of its own, from shutting down for half the season due to COVID-19 to selling the park. This year, staff is hopeful business will improve as they announce new offerings under new ownership.

Kentucky Kingdom will officially open for the season on May 8th with new menu items, discounts, and a free drink special with the purchase of a tumbler.

In the meantime, employees will work on landscaping at the park, putting rides together, and pressure washing roller coasters to prepare for opening day.

“We’ve been so excited to open our gates on May 8th,” Carly Uglow, the group sales and special events manager at Kentucky Kingdom said. “I can’t wait to have families back in the park enjoying their time together.”

Kentucky Kingdom will keep most of its ‘Play Safe’ policies from 2020. All employees will be required to wear a mask, however, guests of the park will only be required to mask up indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible.

Staff will also stagger seats on rides to give park goers extra space.

“We’re hoping that this will allow for people to be comfortable at the park and purchase those season passes and visit us this summer,” Uglow said.

Park employees are hopeful new discounts like the “$5 Friendzy,” which will allow season pass holders to bring a friend on the weekends from May 8 until May 23 for five dollars, acting as an incentive to visit the park.

In addition, on Mother’s Day all moms can enter the park free of charge with the purchase of a general admissions ticket.

Kentucky Kingdom hires more than 1,500 staff members each season, and the park still has many job openings available, along with increased pay from last season.

To apply for a position, click or tap here. For more about Kentucky Kingdom and its new offerings, click or tap here.

