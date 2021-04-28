Keeneland back in action for Derby Day this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is back in action on Derby Day! The annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

First of all, tickets are sold out, and there’s a 48-hour cancellation option on your ticket so others can use it. Keeneland officials estimate about 6,000 people in attendance.

Race fans will be in the dining room, grand stands and corporate suites. You can bring chairs in the saddling paddock but you can’t bring outside food or beverage due to COVID-19 concerns. And last but not least, don’t forget the mask.

“We are expecting around 4,000 patrons in the general admission area roaming around, so unfortunately they will still need to be masked per the governor’s mandate,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, the director of patron experience at Keeneland.

A band will be playing in the paddock and Keeneland officials will maintain social distancing where they can. Gates open at 10 a.m.

