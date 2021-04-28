Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Lodge closed indefinitely for repairs
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Parks announced on Tuesday that the main lodge building at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park will be repaired.
The lodge will be closed to the public indefinitely.
The guest room wings will remain open and the repairs will not impact guest reservations.
Dining services will be temporarily relocated to the conference center building.
