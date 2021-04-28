‘Heinous act’: 3-month-old child, mother killed by gunfire at group of children in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Richmond police say two people are dead, including a 3-month-old child, and three others injured after a gunman opened fire at a group outside a Richmond apartment complex.

Officers were called Tuesday to The Belt Atlantic apartments around 6:30 p.m. for the shooting.

Five people were shot. All victims were female. A 30-year-old woman died on the scene.

In a news conference Wednesday, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith announced the 3-month-old had died. The infant and the woman killed yesterday were mother and daughter.

The other three victims, a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old are in stable condition.

Police say the victims were not the target of the shootings but were bystanders.

Detectives are reviewing multiple cameras around apartments.

According to police, three types of guns were used in the incident.

“It’s just a heinous act that baffles the mind as to why anyone would do this in a quad full of children just out enjoying themselves,” Smith said Tuesday.

One of the officers racing to the scene of the crime was involved in a crash. Officials say the officer expected to be OK.

Mayor Levar Stoney released the following statement on the shooting:

“Earlier this evening, five innocent bystanders in our city were shot, one fatally, in a single, senseless act of gun violence. This is a tragedy that no community should have to experience. My heart aches for our families.”

The mayor and police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.