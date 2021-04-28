Gov. Beshear requests more funding for 26 counties affected by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear requested federal funding to assist more counties severely impacted by the flooding from February 27 through March 14.

This comes after President Joe Biden granted Beshear’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky on Friday, April 23. That declaration only covered the communities in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell.

The Governor asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct damage assessments in the following 26 counties that also reported significant damage: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.

“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”

Anyone who has questors or reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency. Following the assessment from FEMA, which will take place in the next several weeks, a determination will be made on each county’s eligibility to participate. Once a determination is made, the public and media will be notified.

Counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal, and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.

Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses. Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits from other agencies or organizations.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those nine designated counties already designated in the Major Disaster Declaration can begin applying for assistance with FEMA by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.