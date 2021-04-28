Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces another decline in COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear updated the state on the latest COVID-19 statistics in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear announced 747 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 442,618.

163 of Wednesday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 434 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 119 in the ICU. 59 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate ticked down to 3.11%.

The governor’s office also reported nine new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,485.

All nine of the Wednesday’s reported deaths are new, with no audit deaths announced.

5,522,622 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,295 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

At least 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

KY COVID Info 4/28/21
KY COVID Info 4/28/21(WYMT)

As of Wednesday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

