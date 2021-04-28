Four Republicans vie for Virginia AG nomination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 17 Republicans running for statewide office are now in the final stretch of their nomination fight.

Delegates to the party’s unassembled convention will vote a week from Saturday. Between now and then, WDBJ7 will highlight the campaigns and candidates, starting with the Republicans who hope to become Virginia’s next Attorney General.

We caught up with all four in northern Virginia, at a meeting of the Loudon County Republican Women’s Club.

The field of Republican candidates for Attorney General includes Leslie Haley, Jason Miyares, Chuck Smith and Jack White.

Haley is a member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, and a practicing attorney with extensive experience in legal ethics and corporate law.

“I am running for Attorney General because this is an executive position, and we need an executive,” Haley said Friday night. “And we need an Attorney General who is going to be the Attorney General for the citizens of Virginia and not the Attorney General for the party.”

Miyares is a member of the House of Delegates representing Virginia Beach, and he’s a former prosecutor.

“This is Virginia’s top cop. I’ve prosecuted over 600 criminal cases,” Miyares said. “It’s critically important that as we have this criminal first, victim last mindset in Richmond, that we have a prosecutor in that position.”

Chuck Smith is a veteran of six years in the Marine Corps and 20 as a U.S. Navy lawyer. And now, he’s in private practice in eastern Virginia.

“Never before in the history of Virginia have the rights of man, the freedoms of Americans been more at stake,” Smith said. “If there was ever a time that we get back to constitutional principles, that time is now.”

Jack White is a graduate of West Point and an Army veteran. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and now practices law in northern Virginia.

“What we need right now is a warrior for our freedoms,” White told the audience, “not just somebody who can scream about it, but somebody who knows how to do it.”

And that’s just a glimpse of the choices Republican delegates will make May 8. We will also highlight the Lieutenant Governor’s race, and profile each of the candidates for Governor, with stories this week and next.

