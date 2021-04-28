Advertisement

‘Faithful companion’: Rescue team remembers dog who stayed by owner’s side after accident

Photo Credit: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook Page.
Photo Credit: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook Page.(Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One year ago, the Powell County Search and Rescue team responded to a call of a man who fell off a cliff.

In a Facebook post, officials said Merle Trusty died when he accidentally went over a cliff when he was riding his four-wheeler.

His dog, Stubby, stayed with Trusty and led rescuers to his body.

Stubby is continuing to live life with his family but misses his best friend, his dad. Trusty’s daughter is expecting a baby one week after his [Trusty’s] birthday. Stubby is excited to welcome the newest member to his family.

“Stubby was, and still is, a good boy,” said officials.

RESCUE UPDATE: One year ago today PCSAR was called out on a rescue that didn't end the way we would have liked. Merle...

Posted by Powell County Search & Rescue on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash
Police Lights
Student taken to hospital after being hit by trailer tire
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Police Lights
School officials: Student facing charges for verbal threat against another student

Latest News

Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Deputies in Laurel County are searching for Patrick Sizemore in connection with a recent theft...
Police search for suspect in Laurel County theft
WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain chances return to the region, warmer temperatures continue
Many counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The...
No Doctors, No Nurses: Rural Kentucky county lacking medical services