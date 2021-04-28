‘Faithful companion’: Rescue team remembers dog who stayed by owner’s side after accident

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One year ago, the Powell County Search and Rescue team responded to a call of a man who fell off a cliff.

In a Facebook post, officials said Merle Trusty died when he accidentally went over a cliff when he was riding his four-wheeler.

His dog, Stubby, stayed with Trusty and led rescuers to his body.

Stubby is continuing to live life with his family but misses his best friend, his dad. Trusty’s daughter is expecting a baby one week after his [Trusty’s] birthday. Stubby is excited to welcome the newest member to his family.

“Stubby was, and still is, a good boy,” said officials.

RESCUE UPDATE: One year ago today PCSAR was called out on a rescue that didn't end the way we would have liked. Merle... Posted by Powell County Search & Rescue on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.