Census: Kentucky’s growth not as significant as whole south

By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States Census results came in Monday and show that Kentucky’s population grew, but not enough to gain congressional seats like some other states.

“The goal is to count every single individual that resides whether you’re here legally, illegally,” said Sue Parrigin, Bowling Green City Commissioner and chair of the Bowling Green/Warren County Census Committee.

In relation to Bowling Green’s response rate, Parrigin said about 99% of the population got counted.

While Kentucky’s population increased by 200,000 or 3.8 percent over the past decade, the state’s growth is slower than the south as a whole which saw a 10.2 percent increase.

“Texas has gained two congressional seats. It’s the only state in our country that actually gained two seats,” explained Parrigin.

According to the 2020 Census, Texas grew by over 15 percent and Florida by 14 percent. And as a result of the growth reported, six states will gain congressional seats based on the results. Meanwhile, California, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania will all lose seats heading into next year’s midterm elections.

“It’s very expensive to live in places like New York and California-- taxes are high, rents are high, everything’s high. And, you know, we found out that we can work from home, or we can work remotely from a lot of places,” said Parrigin.

Kentucky remains at six congressional seats based on U.S. Census data.

As far as locally, the 2019 census predictions had Bowling Green’s population over 70,000. Specific community data for 2020 has not been released yet, but Commissioner Sue Parrigin believes Bowling Green’s growth will be significant.

“What we just have here in this community is such a gem. It’s such a gem that people want to be a part of it, we’ve got momentum,” she said.

In addition to a number of congressional seats, the census also ensures federal funding for each area.

The United States doesn’t add more congressional seats but rather reallocates those seats according to where the population is.

The U.S. Census is conducted every ten years.

