Belfry’s Isaac Dixon returning for extra season

Isaac Dixon Belfry football
Isaac Dixon Belfry football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry’s leading rusher is coming back to Pond Creek for another year as Isaac Dixon announced he will reclassify into the Class of 2022 and use the redo year that allows students to repeat their current grade level.

Dixon initially signed as a preferred walk-on with Neal Brown and West Virginia in February.

The news gives the Pirates a huge boost for the 2021 season. Dixon led Belfry in rushing (1,690 yards and 25 touchdowns) and receiving (172 yards and three touchdowns), helping the Pirates to the Class 3A semifinals.

Dixon was the 2019 Class 3A Championship MVP after rushing for 224 yards and three touchdowns against Bell County to give the Pirates their seventh state title in school history.

