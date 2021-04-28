Advertisement

Al Holland, Jr. resigns as UPIKE head football coach

UPIKE football takes the field during 2019 contest with Kentucky Christian (WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After 11 years in the program, seven of which were as the head coach, Al Holland, Jr. announced he would no longer be the head football coach at UPIKE on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank Al for his commitment to UPIKE football over the last decade and extend our best wishes to him and his family in future endeavors,” UPIKE Athletic Director Kelly Wells said.

Holland joined the Bears in 2010 as the offensive coordinator, becoming head coach in the 2014 season. He is the longest-tenured head coach in UPIKE football history and led the program to a 35-38 record in seven seasons, with a 26-17 record in Mid-South Conference play, leading the program to its first conference championship in 2016.

UPIKE Athletics will move to fill the vacancy with a nationwide search beginning immediately, the Bears announced in their statement.

