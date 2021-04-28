Advertisement

4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 4/27/21 @ 10 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The mother of a child who was flown to a hospital after a freak accident Tuesday says fortunately the injuries weren’t as severe as they’d feared.

She tells WSAZ her 10-year-old son suffered a concussion and has lots of bruising and abrasions, but he was able to go home from the hospital Tuesday night.

On a warm, sunny day for students at Fallsburg Elementary, no one could’ve imagined the bad luck the kids were about to encounter.

According to Lawrence County Schools, two math classes were held outside.

Fallsburg sixth-grader Gracie Stone was in class inside when she says the secretary announced on the intercom the school nurse was needed outside for an emergency.

A Facebook post from the district says around 3 p.m., students were returning from their outdoor math session when a wheel broke off a trailer that was being hauled north on state Route 3, which is located by the school.

The wheel crossed two lanes, a ditch, and the ridge by the school sidewalk. Then the tire hit the school building and ricocheted onto three students.

One of the students, a fourth-grader, was flown to a hospital in Huntington.

“That was really awful timing, because they were coming right in from class,” Stone said. “I bet they were just sitting there joking around having a good time, then all of a sudden, bam, that just happened.”

The injured boy’s mother says they’ll have to keep a close eye on him and follow up with the concussion center.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three grade school students were hit Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that broke off a trailer being hauled on state Route 3, Lawrence County Schools said.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at Fallsburg Elementary.

School officials posted on social media that two classes of students were on their way back from having math class outside when the wheel broke off. It crossed two lanes of the roadway, a ditch and a ridge by the school’s sidewalk. Then, the wheel hit the school building and ricocheted, hitting the three students.

One was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital for his injuries. First responders report that he was responsive and talking as he was being transported.

According to school officials, the trailer was being hauled north when the accident happened.

