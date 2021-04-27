Advertisement

Woman charged with child endangerment in Laurel County

Laurel County deputies arrested Kayla Slusher, 28, of Keavy Sunday night.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges, accused of leaving a child alone in a home while she was intoxicated.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said just before 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint at a home on Keavy Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found Kayla Slusher, 28, of Keavy was apparently locked out of the house.

When they investigated further, they found out she was under the influence and caring for a child who was inside the home.

Slusher is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication. She was released from the Laurel County Correctional Center Monday on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

