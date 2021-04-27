Advertisement

Whitley County Health Department wanting to expand garden into food pantry

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Health Educator Katharine Lay has partnered up with the Whitley County Health Department by expanding a garden into a potential food pantry.

With the latest statistics from the Kentucky Youth Advocates stating that 23.6% of children in the county suffer from food scarcity, it is a percentage the health department wants to use the garden to combat against.

“We all live here as well as work here and so we care about the community and we’re part of the community. So, this is a way for us to continue to express that by sharing our resources and our assistance,” Director of the Whitley County Health Department Marcy Rein said.

Lay says the strange weather has hindered the selection of crops.

“I’ve been currently doing the cold weather crops which is cabbage and broccoli. That is basically what’s in the garden right now,” Lay said.

Rein says they want to support other food banks in the area.

“We want to supplement, we know that food banks are working really hard, and a lot of community and faith-based organizations are doing a lot to help our neighbors and we just want to be a part of that and offer our support as well,” Rein said.

Lay says she has received help from Mountain Outreach and Whitley County High School.

“Right now, because of COVID-19, they can’t do field trip, but they have supported me in other ways by providing tomatoes and peppers that they’ve actually donated,” Lay said.

Lay says she hopes they will kickstart a statewide movement.

“That other people around the state will see what we’re doing here in Whitley County, and it could be mimicked in other areas and help children and our state,” Lay said.

Lay says she has been working on this project for more than four years, she is thankful for the partnership with the health department and is excited to see what the future holds for the garden.

