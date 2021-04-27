VOTE: 606 Sports Overtime Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) With the Sports Overtime season wrapped up, we present the 606 Sports Overtime Awards. Make sure you vote for your favorite games, players and moments from the 2020-2021 season.

Best Kentucky Moment:

Kentucky football beats Tennessee in Knoxville for first time since 1984

Dontaie Allen bursts on to the scene, makes seven threes and scores 23 points

Rhyne Howard named AP First Team All-American in back-to-back years

UK volleyball reaches program’s first-ever Final Four

Newcomer of the Year:

Russ Osborne, Shelby Valley football

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin basketball

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg football

Kristen Whited, Pikeville basketball

Best Moment:

Paintsville wins first football state title in school history

Leslie County’s Ethan Wolfe knocks down three vs. Harlan

Laurel County community honors Kole Robinson

Pikeville girls basketball dedicates third straight run to Rupp Arena for Carla Fields

Best HS Basketball Game:

Paintsville vs. Johnson Central - boys’ 15th Region championship

Johnson Central vs. East Ridge - boys’ 15th Region first round

Letcher Central vs. Knott Central - girls’ 14th Region championship

Knox Central vs. Harlan County - boys’ Mountain Classic championship

Best HS Football Game:

Paintsville vs. Raceland - Class 1A second round

Pulaski County vs. Southwestern - Week 7

Pike Central vs. Lawrence County - Week 5

Harlan County vs. Knox Central - Week 1

Perseverance Award:

Jake Hyden, Paintsville

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Laithan Hall, Pikeville

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Outstanding Regular Season Performance:

Zac Lockhart, Pikeville - 17 receptions, 388 yards, 7 touchdowns

Matt Anderson, Pike Central - 409 rushing yards, state-record 9 rushing touchdowns

Dylan Preston, Johnson Central - 152 total yards, five total touchdowns vs. Bell County in Week 1

Bol Kuir, Belfry - 25 points and school-record in rebounds, 8 blocks vs. Lawrence County

Whitney Caldwell, Pineville - quadruple-double vs. Barbourville - 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 11 steals

Adreonna Schutz, Breathitt County - quadruple-double vs. Red Bird - 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks, 10 steals

BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City - three straight 40-point games vs. Prestonsburg, Leslie County and June Buchanan

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel - back-to-back 50-point games with a triple-double vs. South Laurel and Corbin

Outstanding Postseason Performance:

Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County - 47 points, 14 rebounds vs. Floyd Central in girls’ 58th District championship

Sammi Sites, Johnson Central - 27 points, 7/10 from three vs. Paintsville in girls’ 57th District championship

Harris Phelps, Paintsville - 22 carries, 221 yards, 1 rush TD in Class 1A State Championship game

Isaac Dixon, Belfry - 8 carries, 204 yards, three TDs; fumble return for TD vs. Bell County in region final

Breakout Star:

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel boys basketball

Max Johnson, Hazard football

Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County girls basketball

Dylan Preston, Johnson Central football

Rising Star:

Trent Noah, Harlan County boys basketball

Kennedy Harvel, Floyd Central girls basketball

Trinity Rowe, Pikeville girls basketball

Austin Sperry, Breathitt County boys basketball

Career Achievement:

Russ Osborne breaks Shelby Valley passing record

Bella Blackburn reaches 1,500 assists for Paintsville volleyball

Kade Grundy becomes Somerset’s all-time leading scorer

Connor Robinson becomes top five scorer in Clay County boys’ basketball history

Other honors:

Corbin boys, North Laurel girls soccer make runs to Final Four

North Laurel girls soccer outlasts Russell in shootout to advance to Final Four

Paintsville-Pikeville provide volleyball thriller

Wolfe County volleyball wins programs first region title

We will also showcase some of our best plays on the year. The show airs on Friday, April 30th at 7 p.m. on WYMT.

