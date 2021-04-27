VOTE: 606 Sports Overtime Awards
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) With the Sports Overtime season wrapped up, we present the 606 Sports Overtime Awards. Make sure you vote for your favorite games, players and moments from the 2020-2021 season.
Best Kentucky Moment:
- Kentucky football beats Tennessee in Knoxville for first time since 1984
- Dontaie Allen bursts on to the scene, makes seven threes and scores 23 points
- Rhyne Howard named AP First Team All-American in back-to-back years
- UK volleyball reaches program’s first-ever Final Four
Newcomer of the Year:
- Russ Osborne, Shelby Valley football
- Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin basketball
- Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg football
- Kristen Whited, Pikeville basketball
Best Moment:
- Paintsville wins first football state title in school history
- Leslie County’s Ethan Wolfe knocks down three vs. Harlan
- Laurel County community honors Kole Robinson
- Pikeville girls basketball dedicates third straight run to Rupp Arena for Carla Fields
Best HS Basketball Game:
- Paintsville vs. Johnson Central - boys’ 15th Region championship
- Johnson Central vs. East Ridge - boys’ 15th Region first round
- Letcher Central vs. Knott Central - girls’ 14th Region championship
- Knox Central vs. Harlan County - boys’ Mountain Classic championship
Best HS Football Game:
- Paintsville vs. Raceland - Class 1A second round
- Pulaski County vs. Southwestern - Week 7
- Pike Central vs. Lawrence County - Week 5
- Harlan County vs. Knox Central - Week 1
Perseverance Award:
- Jake Hyden, Paintsville
- Rachel Presley, South Laurel
- Laithan Hall, Pikeville
- Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Outstanding Regular Season Performance:
- Zac Lockhart, Pikeville - 17 receptions, 388 yards, 7 touchdowns
- Matt Anderson, Pike Central - 409 rushing yards, state-record 9 rushing touchdowns
- Dylan Preston, Johnson Central - 152 total yards, five total touchdowns vs. Bell County in Week 1
- Bol Kuir, Belfry - 25 points and school-record in rebounds, 8 blocks vs. Lawrence County
- Whitney Caldwell, Pineville - quadruple-double vs. Barbourville - 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 11 steals
- Adreonna Schutz, Breathitt County - quadruple-double vs. Red Bird - 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks, 10 steals
- BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City - three straight 40-point games vs. Prestonsburg, Leslie County and June Buchanan
- Reed Sheppard, North Laurel - back-to-back 50-point games with a triple-double vs. South Laurel and Corbin
Outstanding Postseason Performance:
- Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County - 47 points, 14 rebounds vs. Floyd Central in girls’ 58th District championship
- Sammi Sites, Johnson Central - 27 points, 7/10 from three vs. Paintsville in girls’ 57th District championship
- Harris Phelps, Paintsville - 22 carries, 221 yards, 1 rush TD in Class 1A State Championship game
- Isaac Dixon, Belfry - 8 carries, 204 yards, three TDs; fumble return for TD vs. Bell County in region final
Breakout Star:
- Reed Sheppard, North Laurel boys basketball
- Max Johnson, Hazard football
- Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County girls basketball
- Dylan Preston, Johnson Central football
Rising Star:
- Trent Noah, Harlan County boys basketball
- Kennedy Harvel, Floyd Central girls basketball
- Trinity Rowe, Pikeville girls basketball
- Austin Sperry, Breathitt County boys basketball
Career Achievement:
- Russ Osborne breaks Shelby Valley passing record
- Bella Blackburn reaches 1,500 assists for Paintsville volleyball
- Kade Grundy becomes Somerset’s all-time leading scorer
- Connor Robinson becomes top five scorer in Clay County boys’ basketball history
Other honors:
- Corbin boys, North Laurel girls soccer make runs to Final Four
- North Laurel girls soccer outlasts Russell in shootout to advance to Final Four
- Paintsville-Pikeville provide volleyball thriller
- Wolfe County volleyball wins programs first region title
We will also showcase some of our best plays on the year. The show airs on Friday, April 30th at 7 p.m. on WYMT.
