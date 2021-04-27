Advertisement

Vending machines broken into at Ashland Community and Technical College

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Deputies are looking for a man and woman accused of breaking into vending machines at Ashland Community and Technical College.

ACT testing was happening on the campus Saturday, April 17 when officials say the break-ins occurred.

According to a campus resource officer, the machines were broken into, damaged and a undetermined amount of cash was stolen.

The man and woman were both caught breaking into the vending machines on video.

The man had red shoes, camo pants, and a neck tattoo.

At one point, the woman pulled down her mask right in front of a security camera.

A similar incident happened on Marshall’s campus last week. However, an investigation found the incidents have different suspects.

Caption

Officials also believe at some point, the suspects worked in the vending machine industry repair service. Dep. Rick Riffe, a campus resource officer at ACTC, doesn’t believe it was their first time breaking into a machine due to how familiar they were with the devices and where to locate the cash.

“If you know a lot about those machines, if you’ve repaired them or worked on them, I think this person probably has some type of experience with that,” Riffe said. “Either that, or he spent a lot of time breaking into the machines.”

If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle, you are asked to call deputies.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances
After hearing Brad Franzen's story, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted this picture of an autographed...
‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams
A cargo plane landed safely late Monday night at Yeager Airport after losing hydraulics in the...
Cargo plane loses hydraulics in air
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond