Vending machines broken into at Ashland Community and Technical College

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Deputies are looking for a man and woman accused of breaking into vending machines at Ashland Community and Technical College.

ACT testing was happening on the campus Saturday, April 17 when officials say the break-ins occurred.

According to a campus resource officer, the machines were broken into, damaged and a undetermined amount of cash was stolen.

The man and woman were both caught breaking into the vending machines on video.

The man had red shoes, camo pants, and a neck tattoo.

At one point, the woman pulled down her mask right in front of a security camera.

A similar incident happened on Marshall’s campus last week. However, an investigation found the incidents have different suspects.

Autoplay Caption

Officials also believe at some point, the suspects worked in the vending machine industry repair service. Dep. Rick Riffe, a campus resource officer at ACTC, doesn’t believe it was their first time breaking into a machine due to how familiar they were with the devices and where to locate the cash.

“If you know a lot about those machines, if you’ve repaired them or worked on them, I think this person probably has some type of experience with that,” Riffe said. “Either that, or he spent a lot of time breaking into the machines.”

If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle, you are asked to call deputies.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.