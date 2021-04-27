UPIKE to host first post-pandemic basketball camp

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville scheduled its first basketball camp since 2019. After a year without basketball camps and clinics, due to COVID-19, local middle schoolers and high schoolers are eager to compete with one another this summer.

“It’s been a huge part of our community in the summer,” said UPIKE Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tigh Compton. “Just the thought of things getting back to a little more normalcy over the summer, seeing kids being able to get back out and play with one another in camps, and being able to host prospects on campus during the summer at our camps.”

UPIKE Basketball’s Team Camp welcomes teams from all around the area, with 12 teams per day and nine different dates scheduled. Varsity, junior varsity, and middle school teams representing Kentucky’s 14th, 15th, and 16th regions as well as teams from states such as Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee have secured spots at the camp.

“We’re hoping to get teams and players from all different levels,” said Compton. “We’re hoping to see middle schoolers all the way up to boy’s and girl’s varsity on campus. Not only to experience what we have here in Pikeville but also to compete against players and teams they don’t see too often.”

The camp was previously hosted at many different gymnasiums throughout the region, but this year, Compton plans to consolidate. The camp will be hosted mainly in the university’s facilities with two dates for junior varsity teams planned at a local high school gymnasium that has not yet been announced. UPIKE Men’s Basketball staff, as well as local players, will also be assisting Compton during the camp.

“The coaching staff, as well as local players, will come and help out by refereeing and running the clock and things of that nature,” said Compton. “We’re very lucky to have the staff as well as the university’s gym to host us. In the past, we’ve used multiple gyms, but COVID restrictions really made us narrow that down to just using our facilities.”

The camp already has more than 50 teams that have secured their spots, but there are plenty of opportunities still available. The camp is scheduled to begin on June 10 with more dates throughout the month. With COVID-19 regulations still in place, masks are required for everyone except the 10 players that are on the floor. At this time, it has not been announced if spectators will be allowed on the premises during the camps.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.