TSA discovers handgun in passenger’s carry-on at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration discovered a handgun at a McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint Monday morning.

According to TSA, a Beretta .22 caliber handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag around 8:30 a.m.

TSA agents alerted airport police who took possession of the carry-on bag. The passenger was escorted out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms are allowed to be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. Handguns are prohibited in carry-on bags, according to TSA.

“Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft,” McGhee Tyson Airport said in a release.

The firearm discovery Monday marks the fifth gun detected by TSA officers at McGhee Tyson in 2021. In 2020 a total of seven firearms were detected.

“Even with lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

Passengers who bring firearms to an airport checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA along with potential criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.