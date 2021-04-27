Advertisement

TSA discovers handgun in passenger’s carry-on at McGhee Tyson Airport

According to TSA, a Beretta .22 handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration discovered a handgun at a McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint Monday morning.

According to TSA, a Beretta .22 caliber handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag around 8:30 a.m.

TSA agents alerted airport police who took possession of the carry-on bag. The passenger was escorted out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms are allowed to be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. Handguns are prohibited in carry-on bags, according to TSA.

“Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft,” McGhee Tyson Airport said in a release.

The firearm discovery Monday marks the fifth gun detected by TSA officers at McGhee Tyson in 2021. In 2020 a total of seven firearms were detected.

“Even with lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

Passengers who bring firearms to an airport checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA along with potential criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances
After hearing Brad Franzen's story, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted this picture of an autographed...
‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams
A cargo plane landed safely late Monday night at Yeager Airport after losing hydraulics in the...
Cargo plane loses hydraulics in air
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond