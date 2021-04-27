The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Break out the shorts! Temperatures will feel more like summer than spring today.

Today and Tonight

After a little bit of a split in temperatures between the ridges and valleys this morning and the chances for more fog, the sunshine takes us in to the mid-80s this afternoon for highs. Yes, mid-80s. Yes, it is still April. If that’s not crazy enough, we’re not expected to break a record or even get that close to it. The record for April 27th at NWS Jackson is 92! Wow!

I think we see a few more clouds late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. Lows drop into the upper 50s and low to mid-60s overnight depending on where you are.

Extended Forecast

All models are now showing at least a chance for rain on Wednesday. I do believe it will be scattered at best and most of us will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The warm weather continues as winds continue to crank in from the southwest. Highs will again be in the 80s, but probably low 80s with the cloud cover. Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front is nearby on Thursday, but may stall out north of us for a little bit. Models are struggling with the timing on it. It may be Thursday evening or even overnight before the bulk of the moisture gets here. It looks to be a quick hitter, so I think most of the rain is gone by lunchtime on Friday. It will be much cooler behind the front, at least briefly. After topping out near 80 ahead of it, highs will drop into the low 60s behind it.

Derby Weekend is still looking great with sunshine both days and highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.