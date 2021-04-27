Tennessee KFC employee arrested after allegedly destroying kitchen over food preparation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A KFC employee in Tennessee was arrested after allegedly destroying the kitchen in the fast-food restaurant.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 20-year-old Kenneth Douglas, “became upset over how they were preparing the food” and started “tearing the kitchen apart and throwing stuff around.”

Police said Douglas allegedly threw a metal rack and a fire extinguisher at a co-worker over the food preparation disagreement.

Investigators said the damage to the kitchen was estimated at more than $1,000.

Police said Douglas had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When police tried to arrest Douglas he reportedly tried to run. According to reports, police grabbed Douglas and took him to the ground before taking him into custody.

Douglas was charged with felony vandalism, aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

