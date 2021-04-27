Advertisement

Tenn. Dept. of Health says thousands of children behind on vaccinations due to pandemic

Tenn. Dept. of Health officials said children being up to date on their vaccinations is even more important as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and children return to school.
Apr. 26, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Tennessee children are behind on their vaccines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee officials issued a reminder to parents to keep their children’s’ routine checkups and vaccinations up-to-date.

“We know there are thousands of children in Tennessee who are behind on vaccinations because of the pandemic,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP said in a press release. “It is critical that all children are up-to-date with their childhood vaccinations so they are protected and so that Tennessee avoids additional disease outbreaks.”

Dr. Piercey said parents should contact their child’s medical provider to schedule any missed appointments that happened during the pandemic shutdown.

Piercey said children being up to date on their vaccinations even more important as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and children return to school.

