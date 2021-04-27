Student taken to hospital after being hit by trailer tire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Tuesday, an accident involving a trailer tire and three students occurred at Fallsburg Elementary School around 3 p.m.

Two classes of students were returning from math class outside when a wheel broke off from a trailer going north on Route 3.

The wheel crossed two lanes of the road, the ditch, and the ridge by the school sidewalk. The tire then hit the school building then ricocheted, hitting three students.

One of the students was taken flown to Cabell Hospital for his injuries.

The student was responsive and talking while first responders provided care.

