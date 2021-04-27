School officials: Student facing charges for verbal threat against another student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday saying a student at Black Mountain Elementary School is facing felon terroristic threatening charges.

Harlan County Sheriff Office claims the 14-year-old made a verbal threat against another student on the playground.

School officials say no weapons were involved and a lockdown was not necessary as the student left the school grounds immediately after the incident.

The incident is under investigation by Jim Whitaker the Harlan County Safe Schools Director along with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Facebook post says the student was arrested and will be taken before the Court Designated Worker.

The post went on to say, “It is imperative that parents and guardians speak with each of their children about the serious ramifications of making threats of violence at school. The school district and law enforcement officers take each threat serious and will follow required procedures to charge those responsible.”

The 14-year-old was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

