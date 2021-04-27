Advertisement

Showers and storms return to the mountains

By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will be moving into the region bringing us scattered showers and storms over the next couple of days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front inches closer into the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Now for Wednesday, it looks like it could be soggy at times depending on where you are. Our northern counties have the best chance of seeing those scattered showers and storms. Honestly, models are all over the place when it comes to the timing of the rain tomorrow. Highs will still be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with scattered showers and storms possible. I don’t think we see any severe weather tomorrow. The better chance for some stronger storms will be on Thursday.

Extended Forecast

The cold front will actually start to push into the mountains on Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. The northern half of our area is in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. I think it’ll be mainly soggy for most of us. That cold front arrives later Thursday night into early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s for highs on Friday.

We’ll see a few showers early Friday but we should clear out and see that sunshine return by the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Temperatures get back into the mid-60s on Saturday and low to mid-70s by Sunday! We should see sunshine on both days.

Those 80s look to return for the new workweek.

