Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147

By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

The field of 20 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday.

The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:

  1. Known Agenda (6-1)
  2. Like the King (50-1)
  3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)
  4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)
  5. Sainthood (50-1)
  6. O Besos (20-1)
  7. Mandaloun (15-1)
  8. Medina Spirit (15-1)
  9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)
  10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)
  11. Dynamic One (20-1)
  12. Helium (50-1)
  13. Hidden Stash (50-1)
  14. Essential Quality (2-1)
  15. Rock Your World (5-1)
  16. King Fury (20-1)
  17. Highly Motivated (10-1)
  18. Super Stock (30-1)
  19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)
  20. Bourbonic (30-1)

The Derby race is slated to run at 6:57 p.m. on May 1.

