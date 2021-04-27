Advertisement

Pike County man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug charge.

A federal grand jury indicted Brian Keith Wells and Christina L. Tidwell on a conspiracy to distribute meth.

Prosecutors said between November 2018 and February 2020, the pair distributed 500 grams of meth in Pike County.

Wells pleaded guilty to the charge while Tidwell’s case remains active.

Court documents reveal Wells admitted to obtaining multiple ounces of meth from a source in Cincinnati. He then distributed meth to street-level dealers in Pike County and Mingo County, West Virginia. Prosecutors also said Wells used runners or mules to travel to Cincinnati to get the meth and bring it back to him.

Wells is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. August 18, 2021, at the United States Courthouse in Pikeville.

He could face more than 10 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 or less fine.

