‘People are going to feel more at ease’: Officials with area festivals react to Governor Beshear’s updated mask mandates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Up until Monday, officials organizing upcoming festivals in Eastern Kentucky were preparing for what has become a common theme in the past year.

“It was going to be very much like what we’ve seen,” Bailey Richards said. “Social distancing, mask requirements especially if you’re moving around or around people that you didn’t necessarily come with. So that was definitely going to be the initial plan.”

With Governor Beshear announcing new mask mandates for outdoor events, those with the North Fork Music Festival in Hazard and Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville have altered their plans.

“Some of the state restrictions are being lifted and people are going to feel more at ease and a sense of normalcy will return to the festival this year,” Mountain Laurel Festival General Chairman Jacob Roan said.

Taking place May 27-May 30, the Mountain Laurel Festival typically features a plethora of indoor events, but Roan said that will not be the case this year.

“All of our events have been moved outside, so there are six different events that are normally held inside, those are all being moved outside,” Roan said. “We’ve rented a lot of tents and things to accommodate the large crowds.”

For those that may be nervous about going maskless at these events, Richards encourages you to look out for your safety first.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, please don’t feel bad about not coming,” Richards said. “We’ll see you next year, we’ll see you in a couple years, however long it takes to get to that point.”

That does not change the upward direction that she feels that everybody is heading towards, however.

“To really see that that, that we as a country and we as a state and county and city are being able to move back to where we were and continuing to grow and do other things, it’s really nice to be able to finally get there,” Richards said.

The North Fork Music Festival will take place July 23-July 24.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.