Advertisement

‘People are going to feel more at ease’: Officials with area festivals react to Governor Beshear’s updated mask mandates

(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Up until Monday, officials organizing upcoming festivals in Eastern Kentucky were preparing for what has become a common theme in the past year.

“It was going to be very much like what we’ve seen,” Bailey Richards said. “Social distancing, mask requirements especially if you’re moving around or around people that you didn’t necessarily come with. So that was definitely going to be the initial plan.”

With Governor Beshear announcing new mask mandates for outdoor events, those with the North Fork Music Festival in Hazard and Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville have altered their plans.

“Some of the state restrictions are being lifted and people are going to feel more at ease and a sense of normalcy will return to the festival this year,” Mountain Laurel Festival General Chairman Jacob Roan said.

Taking place May 27-May 30, the Mountain Laurel Festival typically features a plethora of indoor events, but Roan said that will not be the case this year.

“All of our events have been moved outside, so there are six different events that are normally held inside, those are all being moved outside,” Roan said. “We’ve rented a lot of tents and things to accommodate the large crowds.”

For those that may be nervous about going maskless at these events, Richards encourages you to look out for your safety first.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, please don’t feel bad about not coming,” Richards said. “We’ll see you next year, we’ll see you in a couple years, however long it takes to get to that point.”

That does not change the upward direction that she feels that everybody is heading towards, however.

“To really see that that, that we as a country and we as a state and county and city are being able to move back to where we were and continuing to grow and do other things, it’s really nice to be able to finally get there,” Richards said.

The North Fork Music Festival will take place July 23-July 24.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash

Latest News

Masks are required in Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs Derby Week policies not impacted by CDC, state mask changes
Jenny Wiley State Park
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Lodge closed indefinitely for repairs
A federal program is launching with FEMA to administer at least 42,000 shots in the next six...
Federal vaccination program through FEMA launching in Laurel Co. Wednesday
The Island Creek Fire Department gives out more than 90 food boxes every week.
Fighting fires and hunger: Pike County fire department battles food insecurity