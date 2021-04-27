Advertisement

Northam, House leaders endorse Ayala for lt. governor

Virginia Delegate Hala Ayala (D-51), running for Lt. Governor
Virginia Delegate Hala Ayala (D-51), running for Lt. Governor(Virginia General Assembly)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam and the two top leaders of the Virginia House are endorsing Hala Ayala in the crowded race for lieutenant governor.

Ayala is a two-term member of the House.

Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring announced their support for Ayala in a news release ahead of a press conference Monday afternoon.

Five other Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination.

The GOP side of the race is also crowded, with six candidates.

The lieutenant governor is a mostly ceremonial part-time job that involves presiding over the day-to-day work of the state Senate.

