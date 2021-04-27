New Cinema to open in Middlesboro Mall this summer

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID-19, the past year has been hard on businesses and this includes the movie industry.

“It took people away from actually coming to the movies and having that experience,” said Executive Director for the Bell County Chamber of Commerce Sheila Branham.

But while the last year has been an adjustment, this summer looks bright as the Middlesboro Mall gets an upgrade.

“We approached mall management and ownership about six months ago with our vision for this theater and what we envisioned,” said President of Golden Ticket Cinemas John Bloemeke.

With plans to open July 1st, the new Golden Ticket Cinemas will feature various options to enhance the movie going experience.

“We’re going to be replacing the seating with large plush rockers, luxury seating. Additionally, we’re going to expanded the menu. We’re also going to improve the sound,” he said. “We’re looking to do Adobe 7.1 sound and generally the cosmetic look of the theater is going to be completely different.”

With the new cinema Bloemeke says safety is top priority to ensure a clean environment.

“We are also practicing social distancing. Right now, we are wearing masks. Our auditoriums are currently at half capacity,” he said.

But not forgetting the movies that are set to hit the screen.

“Fast and Furious film for example. Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Hotel Transylvania 4. This fall we’ve got top gun, the new James Bond film,” he said. “So there’s a lot of great movies schedule to come out for the rest of the year.”

You can purchase tickets on their website when it is launched at: www.gtcinemas.com or www.fandango.com.

Discount Tuesdays is a promotion Golden Ticket officials plan to continue to offer for customers.

Applications for employment will be available soon via our website: www.gtcinemas.com

