Mountain Parkway expansion continues in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Work continues on the Mountain Parkway this spring, as the 8.2 mile stretch in Morgan County looks to be completed soon.

New lanes will be added between Exit 57 in Helechawa and Hager in Magoffin County.

The bridge in Morgan County began reconstruction in October near the KY-134 near a 62 mile marker. Expected completion for the Morgan County segment of the Mountain Parkway will finish late summer.

“Nearly half of the Mountain Parkway Expansion project is now completed or under construction,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) project manager Aric Skaggs. “We started the Morgan County segment four years ago and have built 17 bridges. Finishing this part of the expansion project will be a significant milestone.”

The speed limit is now 45 mph while construction is still ongoing. The month of April is distracted driving awareness month, and work one awareness week.

“KYTC urges drivers to reduce their speed and put their phone down for the safety of both motorists and highway workers,” Skaggs said.

Mountain Parkway has also began construction in both Magoffin and Wolfe Counties.

In western Magoffin County, the bridge over the Johnson Creek is beginning construction, along with realigning the sharp curve at Kernie Hill. Construction in both Morgan and Magoffin County West represent 13 miles of the ongoing construction on the Mountain Parkway.

KYTC received a $55 million federal INFRA grant for the Wolfe County Segment of the Mountain Parkway expansion.

11 miles of the Mountain Parkway will be expanded by current construction, connecting existing four-lane sections between Campton and Helechawa.

Officials said the Mountain Parkway expansion is creating safer transportation in a 46 mile stretch between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. The Mountain Parkway expansion is an important transportation project designed to close the gap in a 400-mile, four lane, high speed corridor stretching across Kentucky.

