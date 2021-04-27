Lineup announced for Railbird Festival 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know who will be playing at this year’s Railbird Festival.

The Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket will headline the two-day event.

Other acts include Jason Isbell, Leon Bridges, and Billy Strings:

This will be just the second year for the festival at Keeneland.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 30,000 people attended back in 2019.

This year’s festival is set for August 28th and 29th.

Tickets are on sale now.

