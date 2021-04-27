Advertisement

Ky. man faces 2 years in prison for violating Clean Water Act

A man from Pikeville, Kentucky, faces up to two years in prison for violating the Clean Water...
A man from Pikeville, Kentucky, faces up to two years in prison for violating the Clean Water Act.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Pikeville, Kentucky, faces up to two years in prison for violating the Clean Water Act, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Christopher Hall, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to that federal violation.

Investigators say Hall managed the waste treatment plant in Matewan, West Virginia, when the violation happened. They say Hall falsified reports that sewage sludge was removed from the facility, which is a Clean Water Act requirement.

According to investigators, Hall falsely reported in August 2018 that five tons of sludge had been removed from the facility – when none actually had been. Further investigation revealed that more reports between July 2017 and June 2018 showed 55 tons of sludge had been removed – again, when none had.

Investigators say the sludge ended up in the Tug Fork River instead.

They also say Hall admitted that he knew all 10 reports were false and that no sludge was disposed of at a landfill when he submitted those reports.

In addition to a possible two-year prison sentence, Hall faces $250,000 in fines when he’s sentenced July 22.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances
After hearing Brad Franzen's story, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted this picture of an autographed...
‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams
A cargo plane landed safely late Monday night at Yeager Airport after losing hydraulics in the...
Cargo plane loses hydraulics in air
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond