Kentucky will maintain its 6 congressional districts

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Figures released by the Census Bureau show Kentucky will maintain its six congressional seats.

But a new political dynamic will be at play in the upcoming round of mapping out district boundaries, with Republicans now fully in charge.

Any suspense about Kentucky’s share of congressional representation evaporated Monday with the initial release of Census figures. It put Kentucky’s population at 4.5 million.

That’s up from the approximately 4.3 million people counted in the 2010 Census.

Republicans hold five of the state’s congressional districts. The lone Democratic-held seat is the 3rd District, spanning almost all of Louisville Metro.

