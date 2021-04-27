‘It’s rewarding to see that out there’: Family-run cheese business continues to expand its reach

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - If there is one value that Clara and Ronnie Patton instill in their business, it is values such as love and care with a local touch.

“The milk is produced here at the farm and we make the cheese here at the farm,” Clara said. “So we’re a start to finish operation, it doesn’t leave our hands until it’s sold.”

A two-person operation that has been in business for seven years, Wildcat Mountain Cheese takes care of everything from grazing and milking crows to slicing and packaging its product.

“Our cows are grass-fed and our free-range, well I wouldn’t call them free-range,” Ronnie said. “But they’re Pasteur-based so they’re not in housing.”

With each passing season, they are expanding their reach across the region.

“Anywhere from locally in Laurel County all the way up to Richmond, Whitley County,” Clara said. “And now we’re at the Knoxville market in Knoxville, Tennessee.”

Ronnie said that seeing their product in different markets makes him thankful for the countless hours that he and his wife put in on a daily basis.

“Putting out a product that you produce, it gives you some pride that you want to do a good product,” Ronnie said. “And it’s rewarding to see that out there and see the hard work that goes into getting that out there.”

As their business continues to grow, they constantly strive to keep in touch with their roots. One of those processes is building relationships with those who buy from them.

“We’re family, we spend time with our customers,” Clara said. “How many places do you get to go into and actually meet the owners?”

