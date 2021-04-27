Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 9:30 p.m.

After an initial investigation, troopers with KSP determined the school bus was stopped on KY 221 dropping off a kid when a 2014 Chevrolet pickup driven by Donald Anadell, 73, hit the back of the bus.

Anadell was the only individual inside of the pickup.

Anadell was flown from the scene to Johnson City Medical Center for critical injuries.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash.

Original Story

KSP Harlan Post responded to a crash involving a bus and Chevrolet pickup around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on KY 221 in the Bledsoe Community.

The only people on the bus at the time were the driver and his own children. The driver completed his afternoon route.

The driver of the bus and his children were not injured in the crash.

While KY 221 remains open, traffic is being rerouted around the collision.

We are working to learn more information.

