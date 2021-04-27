Advertisement

Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash

By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 9:30 p.m.

After an initial investigation, troopers with KSP determined the school bus was stopped on KY 221 dropping off a kid when a 2014 Chevrolet pickup driven by Donald Anadell, 73, hit the back of the bus.

Anadell was the only individual inside of the pickup.

Anadell was flown from the scene to Johnson City Medical Center for critical injuries.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash.

Original Story

KSP Harlan Post responded to a crash involving a bus and Chevrolet pickup around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on KY 221 in the Bledsoe Community.

The only people on the bus at the time were the driver and his own children. The driver completed his afternoon route.

The driver of the bus and his children were not injured in the crash.

While KY 221 remains open, traffic is being rerouted around the collision.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash

Latest News

Masks are required in Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs Derby Week policies not impacted by CDC, state mask changes
Jenny Wiley State Park
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Lodge closed indefinitely for repairs
A federal program is launching with FEMA to administer at least 42,000 shots in the next six...
Federal vaccination program through FEMA launching in Laurel Co. Wednesday
‘People are going to feel more at ease’: Officials with area festivals react to Governor Beshear’s updated mask mandates
The Island Creek Fire Department gives out more than 90 food boxes every week.
Fighting fires and hunger: Pike County fire department battles food insecurity