Governor Beshear announces more than 700 new cases, provides vaccination update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every day, we get a step closer to reaching the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and ending this pandemic once and for all,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”

Governor Beshear also announced 716 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 total deaths

Seven of the deaths are audit deaths, while ten are new deaths.

The positivity rate is 3.17%.

441,880 have tested positive for the virus, 6,476 people have died.

51,211 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19

5,505,255 have received COVID-19 tests.

As of Tuesday, six out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

