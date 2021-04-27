Gov. Bill Lee requests Tennessee counties with mask mandates lift measures by end of May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders Tuesday, April 27.

Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. The executive order also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department by the end of May.

Lee requested the counties with independent health departments that still have mask requirements lift all measures by the end of May. Those counties include Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Tuesday afternoon that the county’s mask mandate will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”

Executive Order 80 will maintain the state’s access to federal funding, including SNAP benefits and cost reimbursements for the Tennessee National Guard’s testing and vaccination efforts.

The Tennessee Pledge business guidelines issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially retired, according to Lee.

