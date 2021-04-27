Advertisement

Gov. Beshear honors African American contributions to horse racing ahead of Kentucky Derby

Gov. Beshear is recognizing the contributions of African Americans to horse racing ahead of the...
Gov. Beshear is recognizing the contributions of African Americans to horse racing ahead of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby. Monday, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation naming April 25 – May 1 Ed Brown Society Week in the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Beshear is recognizing the contributions of African Americans to horse racing ahead of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Monday, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation naming April 25 – May 1 Ed Brown Society Week in the commonwealth:

“In the 1800s and early 1900s, the majority of jockeys were African Americans. But, despite their centuries of contributions, after World War I, African Americans were pushed out of the sport,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am proud to recognize the Ed Brown Society, an organization helping right this wrong by providing mentorship to the next generation of African American Kentuckians in the horseracing industry.”

The Ed Brown Society is named after Edward D. Brown, who was born into slavery in Lexington in 1850, but became one of the most accomplished African American horsemen in the history of thoroughbred racing.

Brown’s distinguished career highlights include two standout victories: He rode Kingfisher to win the fourth running of the Belmont Stakes in 1870, and led Baden-Baden as a trainer in 1877 to win the third running of the Kentucky Derby.

Brown’s important role in thoroughbred racing was confirmed with his 1984 induction into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

The Ed Brown Society was recently established to celebrate the rich history of African Americans in the equine industry as well as to create opportunities for young African American Kentuckians.

Gov. Beshear has signed an executive order placing Greg Harbut as the newest member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. He is the second African American to hold a spot on the commission.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances
After hearing Brad Franzen's story, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted this picture of an autographed...
‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams
A cargo plane landed safely late Monday night at Yeager Airport after losing hydraulics in the...
Cargo plane loses hydraulics in air
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond