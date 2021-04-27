Gov. Beshear announces more than $2 million in grants for Dajcor Aluminum Expansion in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One company with a plant already operating in Eastern Kentucky will soon be able to grow and add to its workforce thanks to some state funding.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear awarded the Perry County Fiscal Court more than $2 million in grants at the Coalfields Industrial Park in Hazard. The grants will help with the expansion of Dajcor Aluminum, a Canadian manufacturer of aluminum products and allow them to hire 50 additional employees.

“To build the better Kentucky we all imagine, we need strong partners like Dajcor,” said Gov. Beshear. “This expansion will enhance our strong advanced manufacturing industry, will create good jobs for Eastern Kentuckians and will bolster our economy as we work to build a stronger economy following COVID-19. We look forward to many more years with Dajcor and appreciate their continued investment in Eastern Kentucky.”

The expansion will include upgrading facilities and purchasing new equipment. The new improvement will help increase production capacity and decrease time consuming issues at a lower cost.

The Perry County Fiscal Court applied for two grants for Dajcor’s expansion: a $1,070,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant and a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Dajcor planned to add an anodize line within three years, but due to their products being in such high demand, they are expanding two years ahead of schedule.

Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander explained the importance of Dajcor’s partnership and planned expansion in the region. “The addition of Dajcor to our industrial park has already proven to be a successful beginning to diversifying our local and regional economy,” said Judge/Executive Alexander. “Their expansion through a new anodize line provides a perfect example of industrial manufacturing aiding us to work toward long term regional economic stability.”

For more information on Dajcor, visit their website.

