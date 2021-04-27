Funeral home in Hopkinsville creates drive-thru window services

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A funeral home in Hopkinsville has found a way to allow family members and friends to pay their respects to loved ones from their car.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral homes can only allow services to be at 60% capacity inside. However, families can also allow for family members to join the service outdoors as well.

According to Taylor’s Funeral Home owners, some people were still afraid to hold services indoors so adding the drive-thru window was the best option.

“We are just trying to be proactive. During the pandemic, we took all of the precautions that we could and so one day we were just sitting here and I said well what about a drive-thru window. There are still people who are skeptical about coming to the funeral home. We get calls all the time about capacity and how many can come by at certain times. So we thought this would be a great deal for the community,” said Terry Taylor, Funeral Home Director.

For a drive-thru service, each car can pull up and have a few minutes to pay their respects to their loved ones and then be on their way.

“What we will do is we will come off the main street and we will come up to the underpass right here at the carport and we will give people three or four minutes to view and pay their respects. Then they will just come on out, we got a back road that comes out to the highway, and they just lead out. It makes a circle,” Taylor added.

According to the funeral home, they are the only ones in southern Kentucky to add a drive-thru window for services.

