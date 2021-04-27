Advertisement

Former Letcher County teacher indicted on new federal charge

Mankato woman pleads guilty to death of 16-month-old son
By TJ Caudill
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Letcher County teacher previously indicted on a federal charge of enticing a minor is facing a new charge of cyber-stalking.

We’ve previously reported a federal grand jury indicted Charles Hall on a charge of enticing a minor with intent to record in October 2020.

Now, Hall is facing a new charge of cyber-stalking.

Prosecutors said between November 2018 and February 2020 in Letcher County, Hall used social media and the internet to harass and intimidate a victim.

In addition to federal charges, a Letcher County grand jury indicted Hall on rape and sodomy charges in 2019.

If convicted on the federal charges, Hall could spend up to 35 years behind bars, five years of probation and a $250,000 fine.

